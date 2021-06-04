Kanpur: BJP removes office-bearer for helping criminal flee from police

Police had found a video in which Bhadauria was purportedly seen freeing Manoj. On Wednesday night, police had released photos of eight identified persons, including Singh and Bhadauria, and three unidentified persons seen in the videos, seeking information about them.

A Day after the Kanpur Police booked BJP office-bearer and a few others for allegedly freeing a wanted criminal after his arrest, the party on Thursday removed him from the post. The BJP also set up an inquiry committee to probe into the matter and submit its fact-finding report to the BJP headquarters.

On Wednesday, the police had booked at least 11 people, including BJP’s Kanpur (South) Zila leader Narayan Singh Bhadauria, after they allegedly forcefully freed history-sheeter Manoj Singh from police custody in Naubasta area. There are nearly 24 cases registered against Manoj and a reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced in exchange for any information on him.

Police had found a video in which Bhadauria was purportedly seen freeing Manoj. On Wednesday night, police had released photos of eight identified persons, including Singh and Bhadauria, and three unidentified persons seen in the videos, seeking information about them.

BJP Kanpur (South) district president Baana Arya said, “We have removed Bhadauria from his post after coming to know about the allegations. He was working as the Zila Mantri of Kanpur South area for the last two terms. An inquiry committee has also be formed to look into the matter. So far, we have found that the incident occurred after Bhadauria organised his birthday party at a guest house in Naubasta area and Manoj came to attend it. It was a private function and no other party member was present there.”

Following the incident, Kanpur police arrested at least one person, reportedly identified as Randhir Singh Tomar, in connection with the incident. He was identified on the basis of a mobile phone recording. However, the main accused Manoj and Bhadauria are still on the run.

Manoj was out on bail in a rape case. But after coming out of jail, he allegedly committed a series of crimes such as extortion, theft and attempt to murder, after which the Kanpur police had announced the reward of Rs 25,000.

On Wednesday, Manoj was arrested from a paan shop outside the private guest house in Naubasta area, where Bhadauria’s birthday party was organised. Soon nearly 10-15 associates of the criminal reached there and they allegedly misbehaved with the police personnel. While the policemen tried to reason with them, they managed to forcefully free Manoj.