Kanpur BJP leader booked for freeing criminal from police custody

The Kanpur Police on Wednesday booked a local BJP leader and his supporters for allegedly freeing a wanted criminal after he was arrested. The incident occurred in Kanpur Nagar’s Naubasta area in the afternoon, said the police.

“Today, a police team from Naubasta arrested history-sheeter Manoj Singh who has over two dozen cases against him at different police stations in Kanpur. The person arrested was also wanted in several cases and has a reward of Rs 25,000 on him. After the arrest, several of his associates tried to free him, and succeeded. An FIR has been registered in the matter. There are several videos on social media of the incident,” said Kanpur Nagar DCP (South) Raveena Tyagi, adding that Singh was wanted in cases of rape, extortion, attempted murder and rioting.

The local BJP leader accused of freeing the criminal from the police team was identified as Narayan Singh Bhadauria. He had organised his birthday party in a guest house in Naubasta that Manoj Singh, out on bail in a rape case, came to attend. A senior police officer said a team reached the guest house around 1.30 pm to arrest Singh after coming to know about his presence there. He was arrested from a paan shop outside the guest house.

“The police team was in plainclothes and after arresting, took him to the service vehicle. However, around 10-15 associates of the criminal reached there and started making noise. They misbehaved with the police personnel. While the policemen tried to reason with them, they managed to help the arrested person escape. Our local police station in-charge was on the way to the spot when the incident took place. We have registered an FIR and teams have been formed to nab them,” said the officer.

In a statement, Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun said Bhadauria was named in the FIR as the police had found a video in which he is seen freeing Manoj. The people involved were being identified and raids were being conducted to arrest them, Arun added.

Late at night, the police released the photos of eight of the accused who were identified, including Manoj and Bhadauria, and three unidentified persons seen in the videos. They also requested for information about the accused.

Confirming that Bhaduaria was a BJP leader, the party’s Kanpur South district president Baana Arya said he had held a few important organisational positions. However, no one else from the party was at the birthday party, Arya added.