Kanpur bizman’s death: Delhi HC stays proceedings as CBI court refuses to frame murder charge against UP policemen

The Delhi High Court Wednesday stayed the proceedings before a special CBI court pertaining to the death of a 38-year-old Kanpur property dealer at a Gorakhpur hotel in September 2021. It has been alleged by the family that the dealer, Manish Gupta, succumbed to injuries after being beaten up by the UP police officials.

The special court on December 22, 2022, denied the Gupta family’s request to assist the court. On January 9 the court framed charges under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) read with Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against six persons and only Jagat Singh Narain, the Station House Officer, Ramgarh Tal Police Station, Gorakhpur, was charged with murder.

Appearing for the dealer’s wife Meenakshi Gupta, advocate Amit George argued that the special court’s order is totally contrary to the dicta of the Supreme Court. He said that the Station House Officer had conspired with his subordinates to destroy the evidence and derail the investigation and therefore all the police personnel should be charged with murder.

Observing that it was not convinced with the special court’s logic and that the order cannot be sustained, Justice Singh observed that the petitioner should have been heard and allowed to assist the court at the time of framing of the charge.

“I am also of the prima facie view that the accused should be charged with Section 302 and 34 of the IPC,” the judge said and added that in case the matter is proceeded with then evidence would be led under Section 323 and not Section 302, IPC which may not be proper. The HC, thereafter, stayed the operation of December 22, 2022, and January 9, 2023, orders of the special court until the next date of hearing listing the matter on March 3.

Manish Gupta was allegedly assaulted by policemen who entered his hotel room in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, on September 28, 2021, claiming to be looking for criminals.

Six policemen, including the Station House Officer of Ramgarhtal police station, were suspended at the time.

On September 29, 2021 a murder FIR was lodged against three named and three unidentified policemen in connection with Gupta’s death.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the Uttar Pradesh police claimed that Gupta died after a fall in the hotel room while they were searching the premises of Krishna Palace Hotel as part of a routine check. Meenakshi submitted a complaint to the Gorakhpur Superintendent of Police alleging that policemen misbehaved with her husband and, when he objected to their behaviour, “he was assaulted, resulting in serious injuries and his death.”

In November 2021 the Supreme Court had transferred the trial from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi while hearing Meenakshi’s plea seeking fair trial into her husband’s death. Meenakshi had approached the apex court seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and a transfer of trial outside UP.

As reported by The Indian Express, a video recorded by the Gupta family shows them being persuaded by Gorakhpur SP Vipin Tada and District Magistrate Vijay Kiran Anand to not lodge a case with the promise that the probe will be “unbiased”.

The FIR on Gupta’s death lodged at Ramgarhtal Police Station in Gorakhpur under IPC Section 302 (murder), names (now suspended) Ramgarh Tal SHO Jagat Narayan Singh and Sub-Inspectors Akshay Mishra and Vijay Yadav, apart from and three unidentified policemen. The UP police on the night of September 29, 2021, had tweeted saying that what had happened was “unfortunate”.

“Policemen have been suspended & an FIR has been lodged against them under relevant sections. ADG/DIG/ SSP Gorakhpur have been directed to take action against the guilty after the investigation,” read the tweet.

As per The Indian Express report, Meenakshi had said she had written to UP Chief Minister detailing her demands, including the case be probed by the CBI, the trial be held in a fast-track court in Kanpur as they can’t travel to Gorakhpur frequently, and action be taken against the hotel authorities where the death occurred.