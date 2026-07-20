‘Unable to achieve goal’, Kanpur B.Tech gold medallist dies by suicide; father says was addicted to online games

“Anand was also addicted to online games,” Kumar claimed, without elaborating further. (Express Photo)

A 24-year-old B.Tech gold medallist preparing for competitive examinations died allegedly by suicide after hanging himself at his residence in Kanpur, police said.

The victim, Anand Kumar, was alone at home when the incident occurred, it is learnt.

Police said they recovered a purported suicide note from the room in which Anand, addressing his parents, wrote that despite repeated efforts he had been unable to achieve his goal and therefore decided to end his life. The note also stated that no one should be held responsible for his death.

Police added that Anand had been distressed over his inability to secure a government job, particularly as his elder brother and sister were both employed in government service.