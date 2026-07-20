‘Unable to achieve goal’, Kanpur B.Tech gold medallist dies by suicide; father says was addicted to online games

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 24-year-old B.Tech gold medallist preparing for competitive examinations died allegedly by suicide after hanging himself at his residence in Kanpur, police said.
The victim, Anand Kumar, was alone at home when the incident occurred, it is learnt.
Police said they recovered a purported suicide note from the room in which Anand, addressing his parents, wrote that despite repeated efforts he had been unable to achieve his goal and therefore decided to end his life. The note also stated that no one should be held responsible for his death.
Police added that Anand had been distressed over his inability to secure a government job, particularly as his elder brother and sister were both employed in government service.
Kanpur Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Deependra Nath Chaudhary said the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.
Originally from Buxar district in Bihar, Anand had moved to Kanpur and was living in Govind Nagar area for the last several years.
“The family told us that Anand had been preparing for government recruitment examinations but was unable to clear them. His elder brother Amit Kumar and sister Priya are government school teachers in Bihar,” said Sub-Inspector Shiva Singh of Govind Nagar police station.
The purported suicide note recovered from the house was addressed to the victim’s parents, the S-I said.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Anand’s father Raj Kumar Gupta, a retired employee, said that although his son had been preparing for competitive examinations, he did not believe his failure in securing a government job was the reason behind the suicide.
“Anand was also addicted to online games,” Kumar claimed, without elaborating further.
He said Anand graduated in electrical engineering from a college and around two years ago was awarded a gold medal by the Uttar Pradesh Governor after securing third rank among universities across the state.
Raj Kumar added that Anand completed an apprenticeship at a private company in Kanpur last year, but continued preparing for competitive examinations.
According to police, Anand’s family had recently travelled to Bihar for personal work. He was also expected to accompany them but, for reasons yet to be ascertained, stayed back.
On Friday, the family’s housemaid arrived for work and knocked on the door but received no response. She then contacted Anand’s family in Bihar, who asked a relative living nearby to check on him.
The relative also knocked on the door several times without getting any response. Then he alerted the police control room. A police team reached the house, forced open the door and found Anand hanging inside his room, police said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram