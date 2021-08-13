Kanpur assault case: Three accused, held for forcing man to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, get bail

Three persons arrested for assaulting a man in Kanpur and forcing him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ were released on bail by a local court, police said Friday.

Videos of the assault, which also shows Afsar Ahmad’s five-year-old daughter pleading with the men to let her father go, had gone viral on social media.

In one of the videos, some men wearing saffron scarves are seen assaulting Ahmad, an e-rickshaw driver, accusing him of raising anti-national slogans. Ahmad is seen pleading repeatedly that he did not raise any such slogan, while his daughter tries to free him. Police had rescued Ahmad and taken him and his daughter to a police station.

Govindnagar ACP Vikas Kumar Pandey said, “They (accused) had been booked under IPC sections that have less than seven years of punishment and as per court guidelines, people accused under such sections should be granted bail. The bail was granted by a local court and we released them after receiving the orders.”

On Thursday, three people were arrested in connection with the incident. They were identified as Ajay Rajesh “Band waala”, Aman Gupta, and Rahul Kumar.

An FIR against the three men along with 10 unidentified people was lodged under IPC Sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Bajrang Dal members had held a protest late Thursday night outside the local DCP’s office demanding their release and calling their arrest wrong. During the protest, slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Vande Matram’ were also raised by them.

Senior police officers held talks with the members of the outfit, following which the protest was called off.

DCP (South) Raveena Tyagi Thursday met Ahmad’s family, including the five-year-old child, who had witnessed her father being assaulted.

Police had earlier said the assault on Ahmad was linked to a dispute that took place a month ago between two families belonging to different communities who live in the slum where the assault took place.