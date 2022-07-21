scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Kanpur Anti-Sikh Riots: SIT to file chargesheet in 5 cases; 5 more held

The five cases involve the murder of 15 people and they were registered at Govind Nagar and Armapur police stations in the district. So far, the SIT has arrested 11 people in connection with the five cases.

Written by Manish Sahu | Lucknow |
July 21, 2022 5:49:28 am
According to police, the five were allegedly involved in the murder of three Sikh persons on November 1, 1984, when riots broke out in the district and a group of rioters attacked a building at Nirala Nagar. (Express Archives)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of UP Police has nearly completed its investigation in five cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur and is likely to file chargesheet next week.

The five cases involve the murder of 15 people and they were registered at Govind Nagar and Armapur police stations in the district. So far, the SIT has arrested 11 people in connection with the five cases.

“Two more accused in those five cases are yet to be arrested. Raids are on to trace them,” said Superintendent of Police and SIT member Balendu Bhushan, adding that they have ample evidence against the accused.

“We are preparing water-tight cases against those arrested,” added Bhushan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus testPremium
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus test
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...Premium
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...

Meanwhile, the SIT arrested five persons in connection with another case lodged at Kidwai Nagar police station involving the murder of three Sikh men.
The five arrested persons have been identified as Anil Kumar Pandey (61), Shri Ram alias Bagard (65), Mustakeem (70) and Abdul Waheed (60), said police. While Shri Ram is a native of Kanpur Dehat, others are residents of Kanpur Nagar.

According to police, the five were allegedly involved in the murder of three Sikh persons on November 1, 1984, when riots broke out in the district and a group of rioters attacked a building at Nirala Nagar. The rioters had killed Rakshpal Singh and Bhupendra Singh and later set them on fire. They also attacked the building owner, Gurudayal Singh Bhatia, and his son Satyaveer Singh Kala. Satyaveer later died during treatment. One of the rioters, identified as Rajesh Gupta, was also killed in the firing.

The anti-Sikh riots erupted in Kanpur following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. At least 127 people were killed in the violence in the district.

After the BJP came to power in the state in 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the formation of an SIT to examine all the 1,251 cases linked to the riots in Kanpur.

More from Lucknow

The SIT shortlisted 40 cases among them. In the 40 cases, the Kanpur police had filed chargesheets in 11 and submitted closure reports in the remaining 29. Of the 29 cases in which closure reports were filed, the SIT did not find evidence in nine cases.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

UP MoS Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

UP MoS Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Europe heatwave: a number of reasons, climate change most worrying
Explained

Europe heatwave: a number of reasons, climate change most worrying

Patna HC asks state govt to make Bihar Vidyapeeth campus a museum

Patna HC asks state govt to make Bihar Vidyapeeth campus a museum

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Health Minister Mandaviya guest at Adda today

Health Minister Mandaviya guest at Adda today

Filmmaker Avinash Das arrested, police say he has a history of putting up fake posts

Filmmaker Avinash Das arrested, police say he has a history of putting up fake posts

3,669 reserved teaching posts vacant in central universities: Govt in Rajya Sabha

3,669 reserved teaching posts vacant in central universities: Govt in Rajya Sabha

As global crude prices fall, Govt cuts windfall tax on fuel exports

As global crude prices fall, Govt cuts windfall tax on fuel exports

In phase 2, BJP wins 2 mayor posts, loses 2 to Congress, 1 to rebel
MP local polls

In phase 2, BJP wins 2 mayor posts, loses 2 to Congress, 1 to rebel

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement