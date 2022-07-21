Kanpur Anti-Sikh Riots: SIT to file chargesheet in 5 cases; 5 more held

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of UP Police has nearly completed its investigation in five cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur and is likely to file chargesheet next week.

The five cases involve the murder of 15 people and they were registered at Govind Nagar and Armapur police stations in the district. So far, the SIT has arrested 11 people in connection with the five cases.

“Two more accused in those five cases are yet to be arrested. Raids are on to trace them,” said Superintendent of Police and SIT member Balendu Bhushan, adding that they have ample evidence against the accused.

“We are preparing water-tight cases against those arrested,” added Bhushan.

Meanwhile, the SIT arrested five persons in connection with another case lodged at Kidwai Nagar police station involving the murder of three Sikh men.

The five arrested persons have been identified as Anil Kumar Pandey (61), Shri Ram alias Bagard (65), Mustakeem (70) and Abdul Waheed (60), said police. While Shri Ram is a native of Kanpur Dehat, others are residents of Kanpur Nagar.

According to police, the five were allegedly involved in the murder of three Sikh persons on November 1, 1984, when riots broke out in the district and a group of rioters attacked a building at Nirala Nagar. The rioters had killed Rakshpal Singh and Bhupendra Singh and later set them on fire. They also attacked the building owner, Gurudayal Singh Bhatia, and his son Satyaveer Singh Kala. Satyaveer later died during treatment. One of the rioters, identified as Rajesh Gupta, was also killed in the firing.

The anti-Sikh riots erupted in Kanpur following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. At least 127 people were killed in the violence in the district.

After the BJP came to power in the state in 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the formation of an SIT to examine all the 1,251 cases linked to the riots in Kanpur.

The SIT shortlisted 40 cases among them. In the 40 cases, the Kanpur police had filed chargesheets in 11 and submitted closure reports in the remaining 29. Of the 29 cases in which closure reports were filed, the SIT did not find evidence in nine cases.