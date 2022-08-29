Kanpur: Anti-Sikh riots accused in jail custody dies after ‘chest pain’

A 70-year-old man who was an accused in a murder case during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots died at a government hospital on Saturday evening where he sent after he complained of chest pain while being lodged in Kanpur district jail, police said.

Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari was accused in a triple murder case during the violence that followed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination. The accused had also decamped with valuable items from the house.

The SIT of UP Police that is probing the cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur had arrested Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari, a businessman, on July 12 and he was later sent to jail.

Kanpur Jail Superintendent BD Pandey said, “When he was brought, Dhirendra had told the jail staff that he was suffering from Type 2 diabetes. On August 23, Dhirendra was sent to hospital after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain. On Saturday late evening, Dhirendra died during treatment at the hospital.”

“I have requested the district administration to get a postmortem examination done by a panel of doctors and get the procedure videographed,” he said.

Dhirendra was native to Kanpur district and he had been booked along with his 83-year-old brother Jitendra Kumar Tiwari, who is bed-ridden in the triple murder case, said an SIT official.

According to jail officials, around a week after Dhirendra was brought to jail he complained of chest pain and he was admitted to the jail hospital. “On August 12 when his condition started deteriorating, the doctors sent him to the district hospital for treatment. After his condition stabilised, Dhirendra stable was sent back to the jail on August 20,” a jail official said.

“On August 23, Dhirendra’s condition again deteriorated after which he was sent to the district hospital and later to Hallett Hospital. On August 27 evening, he died at the hospital. His family was informed about his health when he was sent to hospital for treatment,” said the official.

SIT member and Deputy Inspector General Balendu Bhushan said the agency had arrested Dhirendra on the basis of evidence in the murder case. Apart from Dhirendra, four others were also arrested, he added.