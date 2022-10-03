scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Kanpur accident toll 26, accused driver at large; SHO suspended

“The driver was speeding. The tractor lost control and the trolley overturned, crushing the women and children underneath,” said ADGP (Kanpur zone) Bhanu Bhaskar on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital to inquire about the health of injured victims of road accidents in Kanpur district. (PTI Photo)

A day after 26 people died when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned near Bhadeuna village of Kanpur district, police on Sunday said the cause of the accident was speeding and that the driver of the vehicle was absconding. There were a total of 40 people in the trolley and four were undergoing treatment, officials said.

“The driver was speeding. The tractor lost control and the trolley overturned, crushing the women and children underneath,” said ADGP (Kanpur zone) Bhanu Bhaskar on Sunday.

The tractor driver has been identified as Raju (40). “It was the ‘mundan’ ceremony of Raju’s son which everyone had gone to attend. There are also allegations that he was drinking before the accident, but that will be ascertained only if a medical examination is done,” said the officer.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Saadh police station, Anand Kumar Pandey, was suspended for alleged laxity in performing his duty. Bhadeuna village falls under
the jurisdiction of the Saadh police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From The Explained editor: The ban on PFI, forests at night, and free gra...Premium
From The Explained editor: The ban on PFI, forests at night, and free gra...
From the Opinion Editor: An election for the Congress partyPremium
From the Opinion Editor: An election for the Congress party
From Nehru to JP, the political leaders mentored by GandhiPremium
From Nehru to JP, the political leaders mentored by Gandhi
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...Premium
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...
More from Lucknow

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reached the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital (Hallett Hospital) in Kanput to check up on the injured persons.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-10-2022 at 02:30:40 am
Next Story

Upcoming rapid rail may offer freight services between Delhi-Meerut at night

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 02: Latest News
Advertisement