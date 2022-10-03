Kanpur accident toll 26, accused driver at large; SHO suspended

A day after 26 people died when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned near Bhadeuna village of Kanpur district, police on Sunday said the cause of the accident was speeding and that the driver of the vehicle was absconding. There were a total of 40 people in the trolley and four were undergoing treatment, officials said.

“The driver was speeding. The tractor lost control and the trolley overturned, crushing the women and children underneath,” said ADGP (Kanpur zone) Bhanu Bhaskar on Sunday.

The tractor driver has been identified as Raju (40). “It was the ‘mundan’ ceremony of Raju’s son which everyone had gone to attend. There are also allegations that he was drinking before the accident, but that will be ascertained only if a medical examination is done,” said the officer.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Saadh police station, Anand Kumar Pandey, was suspended for alleged laxity in performing his duty. Bhadeuna village falls under

the jurisdiction of the Saadh police station.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reached the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital (Hallett Hospital) in Kanput to check up on the injured persons.