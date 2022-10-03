Kanpur Accident: Death Toll 26; SHO suspended, tractor driver at large

A day after 26 people died when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned near Bhadeuna village of Kanpur district, police on Sunday said the cause of the accident was speeding and that the driver of the vehicle was absconding.

The cremation of the 26 deceased — 12 children and 14 women — was done on Sunday in the presence of police and administrative officials. There were a total of 40 people in the trolley and four were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kanpur, officials said.

“The driver was speeding. We have also got some digital footage wherein people are seen asking him to not drive so fast. The tractor lost control and the trolley overturned, crushing the women and children underneath. As soon as police received information, teams reached the spot,” said Additional Director General of Police (Kanpur zone) Bhanu Bhaskar on Sunday after visiting the village.

The tractor driver has been identified as Raju (40). “It was the ‘mundan’ (first tonsuring) ceremony of Raju’s son which everyone had gone to attend. There are also allegations that he was drinking before the accident, but that will be ascertained only if a medical examination is done,” said the officer.

The tractor-trolley was carrying at least 40 people who were returning after attending the ceremony at the Chandrika Devi temple in the nearby Fatehpur district.

Inspector General (Kanpur range) Prashant Kumar said, “There are allegations by the survivors that the driver was speeding. We can’t say whether he was under the influence of alcohol or not. But yes, people have told us that he has a habit of drinking.”

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Saadh police station, Anand Kumar Pandey, was suspended for alleged laxity in performing his duty. The Bhadeuna village where the accident took on Saturday evening place falls under the jurisdiction of the Saadh police station.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited the Kortha village and met the families of the deceased. He assured them of providing all possible help. He was accompanied by UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reached the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital (Hallett Hospital) to check up on the injured persons. A total of four people were being treated at the hospital.

Adityanath said, “I have given instructions to the officials of the Transport Department to see that tractors, trolleys and trucks, which are meant for transportation of goods and agriculture purposes, are not used for public transport. We will also run an awareness campaign in this regard for the public.”

He added, “To prevent the loss of lives in road accidents, I have directed the home department, transport, PWD, all the education departments and all the agencies involved to run a comprehensive programme and ascertain the shortcomings which are leading to such accidents.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The injured will be given Rs 50,000.