Kanpur: 82 gangsters used forged documents to get bail

The police said the SIT had so far arrested 43 people, including 33 gangsters and 10 guarantors. The other accused are still absconding.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe a fake surety bail racket in Kanpur found that 82 gangsters used forged documents of properties and valuables to obtain bail, the police said on Tuesday. Bail for these gangsters, who are facing serious offences such as extortion and robbery, have been cancelled, according to officials.

The SIT was formed by Kanpur DIG Preetinder Singh last month after such cases came to light. The team also identified 19 people who allegedly acted as guarantors for several gangsters and hid crucial facts from courts.

“Among the accused who are absconding, we have obtained non-bailable warrants against 46 people, including gangsters and guarantors. Among the 46 people, we have arrested three accused,” said Assistant Superintendent of Police (Kanpur West), Anil Kumar.

According to the police, raids are being conducted to trace the others. Kumar said an award would be declared for information about them if the accused remained at large. The SIT will soon approach a court to procure warrants against the remaining accused.

Last month, the Kanpur police approached a local court, which is hearing cases filed under the UP Gangsters Act, and informed it about the racket. After checking court records, the police found that one person had taken sureties of several people and forged documents were reportedly used to fulfil bail conditions. The police initially shortlisted 73 people, among whom 60 are facing charges under the Gangsters’ Act.

On November 10, an FIR was registered by a court staff against the 73 for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, forgery for the purpose of cheating, and criminal conspiracy.

The SIT found fake stamps of government departments, including banks, were used to prepare the fake documents.

