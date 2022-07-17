Kannauj SP, DM removed day after ‘animal parts’ found outside temple

A day after “body parts of an animal” was found at the entrance of a temple in Rasoolabad village of Kannauj, the Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate were removed from their posting and the SHO of the Talgram police station was suspended.

The police said that they are making efforts to arrest the accused. “Our teams are working and very soon, we will be making arrests,” Kanpur (range) Inspector General, Prashant Kumar, said.

“The situation is under control now, and the area is under police surveillance,” said a senior officer.

Tension had prevailed in the village on Saturday after the items were found at the entrance of the temple. After the recovery was made, some people indulged in arson while protesting against the incident. A separate FIR was lodged in connection with the arson, along with two other FIRs, the police informed.

A senior officer said that SP Rajesh Srivastava and DM Rakesh Kumar were removed from their postings. “The new DM will be Shubrant Shukla, while the SP will be Kunwar Anupam Singh,” said the officer.

“The Station House Officer of Talgram has also been suspended, and the new SHO is Jitendra Pratap Singh,” an officer said.

The Police had lodged three FIRs after the incident. One of the FIRs was in connection with the arson during the protests and 12 people were taken into custody for questioning.