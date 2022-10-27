Kannauj minor’s assault: Police say suspect has been identified

Kannauj police on Wednesday said they have identified the suspect involved in the assault and alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl, who was found lying seriously injured near the government guest house in the city on Sunday .

Police said the suspect lives near the girl’s house and CCTV footage shows him following her in the market on Sunday morning – the last time she was seen. “We have collected all the details of the person suspected to be involved in the crime. We are looking for him, and raids are being conducted to trace him,” SP (Kannauj) Kunwar Anupam Singh said.

Sources in the police said the initial medico-legal report concluded that the girl received injury on her head and there was no sign of any injury in her private parts. “The allegation of sexual assault could not be confirmed so far and the investigation is on,” said a police officer involved in the probe.

Meanwhile, the girl’s statement is yet to be recorded. “She is undergoing treatment in Kanpur. Doctors have said that her condition is stable,” said in-charge of the police station where the FIR has been lodged.

A video of people taking her photographs but not coming forward to help had gone viral on social media. According to police, the girl, who studies in class IX, had left her home to purchase a piggy bank. Her father runs a roadside stall. After she did not return home, her family reported it to the police.