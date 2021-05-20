Kannauj: Imam among four arrested for ‘raising pro-Pakistan slogans’ in viral video

The four arrested have been identified as Mohammad Afzal, an imam of a local mosque who hails from Kanpur Dehat, Salman, Shahid, and Meraj alias Chottu – all residents of the area.

Kannauj police on Tuesday said that they have booked 15 people and arrested four of them, including a local Muslim cleric, for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans, the video of which had gone viral on social media.

Police said that after taking cognizance of the viral video, they conducted an inquiry and identified the people seen in it. The video was of May 15 at the Jalalabad crossing, police added.

The four arrested have been identified as Mohammad Afzal, an imam of a local mosque who hails from Kanpur Dehat, Salman, Shahid, and Meraj alias Chottu – all residents of the area.

They have been booked under IPC section 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity between classes) among others.

Circle Officer, (Kannauj City) Shiv Pratap Singh said that while five of the accused are named in the FIR and 10 unnamed, efforts are on to identify the others in the video and arrest them.

Station House Officer, Gurusahaiganj, Raja Dinesh Singh said police are also trying to ascertain why the video was shot and circulated on social media.

Last week, a newly elected village pradhan, was arrested in Sitapur for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans during their victory procession.