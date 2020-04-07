Kanika Kapoor makes recovery, returns home

An FIR has already been registered against Kapoor under sections dealing with disobedience to orders promulgated by a public servant and acts likely to spread disease dangerous to life. An FIR has already been registered against Kapoor under sections dealing with disobedience to orders promulgated by a public servant and acts likely to spread disease dangerous to life.

More than two weeks after she tested positive for COVID-19 upon her return from London, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was declared recovered and discharged from Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) of Medical Sciences on Monday.

“The sixth report of Kanika Kapoor came negative on Monday and she has been discharged. This was her second consecutive negative test,” said H Kusum, spokesperson of SGPGI, Lucknow.

Her case had sent ripples in political circles as some politicians were present in one of three parties she attended in Lucknow.

Kapoor flew down from London to Mumbai on March 9 and arrived in Lucknow two days later.

She attended the March 15 party thrown by a nephew of former MP Akbar Ahmad Dumpy. She tested positive on March 20.

According to sources, she went to parties attended by 250-300 people there on March 13, 14 and 15.

After learning that she had tested positive, guests including BJP MP Dushyant Singh and his mother, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje went into self-isolation.

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, Congress leader Jitin Prasada and MPs who had come in contact with Dushyant Singh later in Parliament also isolated themselves.

An FIR has already been registered against Kapoor under sections dealing with disobedience to orders promulgated by a public servant and acts likely to spread disease dangerous to life.

A senior police official said they will question her after her self-isolation ends in 14 days.

All 266 people who came in contact with Kapoor were traced and none of them had any symptom of the virus, according to the State Health Department. More than 60 samples were tested and all of them were negative.

