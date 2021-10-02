scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 02, 2021
Kangana Ranaut named brand ambassador of UP’s ‘one district one product’ scheme

The UP government has launched the one district-one product programme with the aim to create product-specific traditional industrial hubs across 75 districts of the state.

By: PTI | Lucknow |
Updated: October 2, 2021 9:58:45 am
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets Kangana Ranaut in Lucknow on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday named actor Kangana Ranaut as the brand ambassador of its ambitious ‘one district-one product’ programme.

The actor met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow. The UP government has launched the one district-one product (ODOP) programme with the aim to create product-specific traditional industrial hubs across 75 districts of the state.

In a tweet, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said, “Famous actress Kangana Ranaut met…Chief Minister of UP, who presented her with an ODOP product. Kangana ji will be our brand ambassador for the ODOP.”

According to a senior official, the actor praised the works being done by the chief minister during the meeting. The CM also requested her to pay a visit to Ram temple in Ayodhya.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
