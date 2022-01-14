Veteran journalist Kamal Khan dies of heart attack

Award-winning journalist Kamal Khan died of a heart attack Friday at his house in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Khan was associated with NDTV for over 30 years.

The 61-year-old is survived by his wife and son. Khan had received the Ramnath Goenka Award in 2010 and the Ganesh Shanker Vidyarthi Award from the President of India.

A day before his death, NDTV’s executive editor Khan had reported on UP elections.

Many journalists and politicians mourned Khan’s death.

Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to express her shock over Khan’s death. “Shocked to hear about the passing away of senior journalist Shri Kamal Khan ji. A lot of things happened during my meeting with him a few days back. He kept alive the values of truth and public interest in journalism. My deepest condolences to the family members of Shri Kamal Khan ji.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted saying, “Very sad The sudden demise of famous journalist Kamal Khan ji is a big loss for the journalism world. I pray to God to give strength to his family to bear this loss.”

Jharkhand Chief Minister said, “Received the sad news of the untimely demise of senior journalist Kamal Khan ji. His departure has caused an irreparable loss to the fourth pillar of democracy.”