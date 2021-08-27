Kalyan Singh: BJP to hold condolence meetings in all 18 divisions

The BJP and the RSS have decided to hold public condolence meetings for former chief minister Kalyan Singh in each of the 18 divisions of the state where the leaders will speak about Singh’s contribution to the Ram Temple Movement, sources said.

A senior BJP leader said the “shok sabhas” would take place across the state on a single day at the end of this month and senior party leaders of the area would talk in detail about the leader.

Meanwhile, the UP government announced that two medical institutions – Government Medical College in Bulandshahr and Cancer Institute in Lucknow – will be named after BJP leader and former chief minister Kalyan Singh. “Saluting the public service offered by Kalyan Singh and going by public sentiments, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to rename the Government Medical College in Bulandshahr and the Lucknow Super-Specialty Cancer Institute after Kalyan Singh,” a tweet by CM office read.

The government medical college in Bulandshahr will be known as Kalyan Singh Government Medical College. Similarly, the cancer institute will be called Kalyan Singh Super Specialty Cancer Institute. Singh died on August 21 in Lucknow after a prolonged illness.