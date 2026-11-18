Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are considering signing a memorandum of understanding to jointly promote religious and heritage tourism, officials said. The proposed partnership includes extending UP’s Neeb Karori Baba Circuit to Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand and also connecting various sites related to the Mahabharata.

Officials said the proposed agreement would also explore linking destinations associated with the Mahabharata, allowing the two states to jointly promote their spiritual and heritage attractions and offer tourists wider travel options across state borders.

The proposal to include Kainchi Dham follows a suggestion by Uttarakhand Tourism and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj. It was discussed at a review meeting chaired by UP Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh on Wednesday, in the presence of Amrit Abhijat, Director General, Tourism.