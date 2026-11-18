Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are considering signing a memorandum of understanding to jointly promote religious and heritage tourism, officials said. The proposed partnership includes extending UP’s Neeb Karori Baba Circuit to Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand and also connecting various sites related to the Mahabharata.
Officials said the proposed agreement would also explore linking destinations associated with the Mahabharata, allowing the two states to jointly promote their spiritual and heritage attractions and offer tourists wider travel options across state borders.
The proposal to include Kainchi Dham follows a suggestion by Uttarakhand Tourism and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj. It was discussed at a review meeting chaired by UP Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh on Wednesday, in the presence of Amrit Abhijat, Director General, Tourism.
Officials said the idea was to develop tourism circuits that connect destinations in both states rather than promote them separately. The proposed arrangement could help attract pilgrims and tourists to multiple destinations and encourage longer stays.
Kainchi Dham, the ashram of Neem Karoli Baba near Nainital, is a prominent spiritual destination attracting devotees from across India and abroad. Its inclusion would extend the Neeb Karori Baba Circuit beyond UP.
The meeting also reviewed UP’s ongoing tourism projects and its 2026-27 action plan.
Officials said the first phase of the Awadh Kesari Rana Beni Madhav Baksha Singh Library in Raebareli has been completed. At Lamhi in Varanasi, fresh research for the proposed Munshi Premchand Memorial Museum and Library has brought additional material for its presentation to visitors.
The meeting also reviewed the handover process for the Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Centre in Lucknow, where the auditorium, façade improvements, and landscaping have been completed.
Separately, the department is examining the feasibility of a sightseeing bus service in Prayagraj and identifying land for the proposed Parampara Bhawan in Lucknow, envisioned as a centre for tourism and cultural activities.