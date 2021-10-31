Watch: Afghan girl sent water from Kabul river for PM Modi, will offer it at Ayodhya, says Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that a girl from Afghanistan has sent water from Kabul river to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to be offered at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya. Adityanath further added that he will go to Ayodhya and offer the water to Lord Ram.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the UP CM, while addressing the gathering, showed a small bottle and said, “This is the water from a river in Kabul that was sent to PM Modi by a girl from Afghanistan to be offered at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Today I am taking the initiative of going and offering this water along with the emotions of the girl, her family and all women over there, to Lord Ram”.

#WATCH | A girl from Afghanistan had sent water of Kabul river to PM Modi to offer it at Shree Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Accordingly, I am going to Ayodhya to offer it to Lord Rama: UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/UM7VU0leiq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2021

Adityanath further said that despite Taliban rule in Afghanistan, the girl’s respect for India, Indianness and Indian soil are intact within her.

“It is matter of pride for all of us that, removing the hurdles and struggles of the past, the works at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi are going on at a good pace. Along with Ganga jal, this water will also be offered there. This is about the emotions of the country and the world. Given the situation in Afghanistan, not worrying about oneself, a girl from Kabul sends water from a river there to be offered at the Ram Janmabhoomi, I respect those emotions and I will pray to Lord Rama for their happy lives,” Adityanath added.