June 3 violence: Kanpur cops file chargesheet, 47 named as accused

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to probe the violence took place during June 3 protests in Kanpur against the controversial remarks on the Prophet made by a former BJP spokesperson, hasfiled chargesheet in the case against 47 persons including prime accused HayatZafar Hashmi and businessmen Mukhtar Ahmad Baba and Haji Wasi. This is the first chargsheet filed in connection with June 3 violence in Kanpur.

In all, three FIRs were filed at Beckanganj police station in connection with June 3 violence. Among the total 47 persons chargesheeted in the case, around 20 were found to be involved in conspiracy.

“All 47 accused including Hayat Zafar, Mukhtar Baba and Haji Wasi are lodged in jail. We will soon file chargsheet in remaining two FIRs,” said joint commissioner, Kanpur, Anand Prakash Tiwari.

He added that each accused are chargesheet for his role in violence which SIT found during investigation.

The police arrested a total of 61 people in connection with the June 3 violence.