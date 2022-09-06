scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

June 10 violence: Prayagraj police likely to file chargesheet this week

According to reports, on June 10 a group of youths allegedly pelted stones and bricks on a police team deployed in Kareli and Khuldabad localities of Prayagraj. Several persons, including police personnel, got injured.

Police said the 90-day period to file the chargesheet against the accused will be ending this week. (Representational/File)

Prayagraj police is likely to file a chargesheet against 106 accused persons this week in connection with the violence that broke out on June 10 in the district over remarks about Prophet Mohammed made by now-suspended BJP spokespersons as it awaits the state government’s sanction for their prosecution under section 153 A (promoting enmity between two groups) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said the 90-day period to file the chargesheet against the accused will be ending this week.

“A sanction has been sought from the state government under IPC section 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups) against the 106 accused including the key conspirator Javed Mohammad,”

Circle Officer, Prayagraj, Satyendra Prasad Tiwari. All accused are lodged in jail, he added. “Prayagraj police have sent a letter to the state government seeking prosecution sanction against the accused after completing a preliminary probe. Police are conducting raids to trace 33 other accused, who are on run,” said a police official.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...

According to reports, on June 10 a group of youths allegedly pelted stones and bricks on a police team deployed in Kareli and Khuldabad localities of Prayagraj. Several persons, including police personnel, got injured.

During the preliminary inquiry, Prayagraj police had claimed the violence had been a part of a “big conspiracy” and that Javed was one of the alleged conspirators. “His role had come up during questioning of other accused. Popularly known as ‘Pump’, Javed had called for a ‘bandh’ and allegedly urged people to join him via a WhatsApp message,” police had said. He was arrested on July 11 and a day after Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) had demolished his house over “violation of norms”. Later, the Prayagraj district administration invoked the National Security Act against Javed, who is lodged in Azamgarh district jail.

More from Lucknow

When contacted, Javed’s lawyer KK Roy said, “Police have not filed a chargesheet in the three cases yet.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 04:06:01 am
Next Story

Private school declares Friday weekly off, probe ordered

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties
Explained

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat
Watch

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction
Express Opinion

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement