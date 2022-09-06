June 10 violence: Prayagraj police likely to file chargesheet this week

Prayagraj police is likely to file a chargesheet against 106 accused persons this week in connection with the violence that broke out on June 10 in the district over remarks about Prophet Mohammed made by now-suspended BJP spokespersons as it awaits the state government’s sanction for their prosecution under section 153 A (promoting enmity between two groups) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said the 90-day period to file the chargesheet against the accused will be ending this week.

“A sanction has been sought from the state government under IPC section 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups) against the 106 accused including the key conspirator Javed Mohammad,”

Circle Officer, Prayagraj, Satyendra Prasad Tiwari. All accused are lodged in jail, he added. “Prayagraj police have sent a letter to the state government seeking prosecution sanction against the accused after completing a preliminary probe. Police are conducting raids to trace 33 other accused, who are on run,” said a police official.

According to reports, on June 10 a group of youths allegedly pelted stones and bricks on a police team deployed in Kareli and Khuldabad localities of Prayagraj. Several persons, including police personnel, got injured.

During the preliminary inquiry, Prayagraj police had claimed the violence had been a part of a “big conspiracy” and that Javed was one of the alleged conspirators. “His role had come up during questioning of other accused. Popularly known as ‘Pump’, Javed had called for a ‘bandh’ and allegedly urged people to join him via a WhatsApp message,” police had said. He was arrested on July 11 and a day after Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) had demolished his house over “violation of norms”. Later, the Prayagraj district administration invoked the National Security Act against Javed, who is lodged in Azamgarh district jail.

When contacted, Javed’s lawyer KK Roy said, “Police have not filed a chargesheet in the three cases yet.”