June 10 protest: In Prayagraj, police release photos of 59 suspects

After Kanpur police, Prayagraj police on Wednesday released photographs of 59 suspects allegedly involved in the June 10 clash that broke out during a protest against the remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by now suspended BJP leaders. Police said they collected the photos of the suspects from the CCTV footage in the area and viral videos of the incident.

“Photographs of suspects have been released to seek information from the public. The name and identities of the informers will be kept secret,” SSP (Prayagraj) Ajay Kumar said.

In the photographs, people are seen pelting stones, having stones in their hands, riding motorcycles or standing at the protest site.

So far 92 people, including seven minors, have been arrested in Prayagraj in connection with the June 10 violence.

Earlier, Kanpur police, which have so far arrested 54 people, released photographs of 40 suspects involved in the June 3 protests. Till Wednesday, 357 people have been arrested in connection with the June 10 protests that took place in nine districts of the state.