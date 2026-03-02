Judicial officers on duty above administrative and political executives: Allahabad

3 min readLucknowUpdated: Mar 2, 2026 05:15 AM IST
“The State Government is at liberty to recover the same from the salary of the persons responsible for the illegal detention of the applicant, the order stated,” the High Court said, granting bail to the applicant.
Initiating contempt proceedings against two police officers for “disobeying” the orders of a Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), the Allahabad High Court has observed that the CJM or any Judicial Officer, while discharging his duty as a Judicial Officer, is much above the administrative and executive officers, and his role can be equivalent to that of the legislature and political executive (ministers).
The bench of Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal was hearing a bail application of an accused arrested for financial forgery in Lalitpur district. The accused had alleged that he was illegally detained at the police station.
The High Court said that despite repeated directions issued by the CJM to produce CCTV footage of the police station at the time of the detention of the accused, the SHO of the concerned police station and the investigating officer (IO) in the case did not comply with the orders.
The High Court also found that the policemen did not comply with the order seeking an explanation about the illegal detention of the accused and the arrest of a co-accused woman during night hours in violation of the Supreme Court order.
Taking a serious note, the Bench in its February 19 order stated, “This Court observed that the CJMs of all the districts or the concerned Magistrates may randomly check the police stations, under their respective jurisdictions after court hours regarding the working of CCTV cameras in police stations, with prior intimation to their District Judge.”
“And if the CJM or the Judicial Magistrate having territorial jurisdiction over the concerned police station inspects the concerned police station to check the CCTV camera to verify whether the directions of the Apex Court in the case of Paramvir Singh Saini (supra) have been complied with, that would be considered as part of his/her official duty… During this inspection, all the police officials shall cooperate with him, and any hindrance or disrespect to any judicial officer will be dealt with strictly,” the court ordered.
Quoting a Supreme Court order, which stated that a Judicial Officer discharging his judicial function is above the District Magistrate or District Police Chief and even to the political head of a State, the High Court said disrespecting or disregarding the judicial orders passed by the judicial officers in the District Courts is absolutely “unpardonable and deserves to be punished”.
The Bench held both the policemen guilty of contempt of the court of CJM, Lalitpur, for “deliberate non-compliance of orders”, but added that the officers were to stay in custody till 4 pm that day.
The High Court further directed the Director General of Police to look into the issue and take “appropriate action against erring police officers”, in accordance with the law.
