Jr doctor found dead on campus, police hint at suicide

A 27-year-old junior doctor, who was a second-year MD student at Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai of Etawah district, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room on the campus Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Vandana Shukla, daughter of senior BJP leader K K Shukla.

While no suicide note was found, the police suspect it is a case of suicide. The postmortem report of the woman, who hailed from Ghaziabad, confirmed ante-mortem hanging as the cause of death.

“In the early hours of Tuesday, some doctors went to Vandana’s allotted room o take her along to the hospital. They knocked on the door but there was no response. They then spotted her hanging from a ceiling fan. They informed the hospital authorities, who in turn alerted the police. A police team, along with the university authorities, reached the room on the university’s new campus. We broke into the room to find woman’s body hanging from the ceiling fan on a scarf. The body was sent for postmortem and her family was informed,” said Sub-Inspector Akhilesh Kumar, the officiating in-charge of Saifai police station.

“We did not find any suicide note in the room and the reason behind her taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Her batchmates and her family are unable to tell us anything that can be suspected to be a possible reason. The university administration has told us that she had regularly attending her classes. The postmortem report has ruled out the possibility of foul play and confirmed ante-mortem hanging as the cause of death,” he added.

University spokesperson Anil Kumar Pandey said Vandana was pursuing her post graduate degree in pathology. “Though we are yet to talk to more people, a few of her friends informed us that she was last seen on Sunday and chose to stay in her room on Monday. The police are looking into the matter,” said Pandey.

Vandana had done her MBBS from a medical college in Hapur. Her father, K K Shukla, has in the past served in several important posts in the BJP, including its western UP media in-charge and election in-charge of Meerut district, said Ghaziabad BJP district president Maansingh Goswami.