Friday, July 15, 2022

Journalists shot at: Sonbhadra police yet to figure out motive

Police said the journalists, both employed by a Hindi daily newspaper, in their statement denied having prior suspicion about the attack.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
Updated: July 16, 2022 4:37:18 am
A police officer said that they were looking into the details of their business and hoped that a lead would emerge. (Representational Image)

A day after two journalists were allegedly shot at by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants at a roadside dhaba, Sonbhadra police is yet to ascertain the motive behind the attack and make an arrest in this connection. Police said they were probing the matter and would soon find out the reason behind the attack.

Meanwhile, the journalists — Shyam Sunder Pandey and Laddu Pandey — both in their 30s — were discharged from the hospital after doctors declared them stable.

Shyam Sunder suffered a bullet injury on a finger of his right hand, while a bullet scratched Laddu Pandey’s eyebrow, said police.

Police said the journalists, both employed by a Hindi daily newspaper, in their statement denied having prior suspicion about the attack.

“The complainant, Shyam Sunder’s father Radhey Shyam Pandey, too, did not mention any reason behind the attack. The investigation is on,” said Sonbhadra Additional Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar.

Police have, however, claimed to have recovered four empty cartridges from near the spot.

Police sources said during the investigation, the investigators learnt that the journalists have other businesses, too.

A police officer said that they were looking into the details of their business and hoped that a lead would emerge.

According to police, the journalists and two others were sitting at a tea stall in Khaliyari village on Thursday evening when two youths astride a motorcycle stopped there and opened fire at them. After injuring the journalists, the assailants escaped on the motorbike. Upon getting information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured journalists to a hospital. Later, an FIR was registered against unidentified assailants at the Raipur police station.

 

With PTI inputs

