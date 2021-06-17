Journalist’s death: Police say initial probe points to accident, looking into all angles

Days after the mysterious death of journalist Sulabh Srivastava in Pratapgarh district, police on Wednesday said that the investigation till now has indicated that he died in an accident.

After initially claiming it to be a prima-facie case of an accident, police on Monday registered a murder case after the journalist’s wife alleged that he feared for his life following his recent news report on liquor mafia, and had written to senior officials two days ago demanding security.

Srivastava, 42, who worked for ABP news channel and based in Prayagraj, was found seriously injured near a brick kiln late Sunday night. He died on his way to a hospital.

SP (Pratapgarh) Akash Tomar on Wednesday said that statements of journalists who were present with Srivastava before the incident and those who were first to reach the scene of the incident have indicated an accident. “We are, however, still exploring all other possible angles,” he added.

Tomar also said that two hours before the accident, Srivastava had consumed alcohol with three other colleagues. “The statements of the three journalists who had drinks with Sulabh Srivastava two hours before the incident are being recorded and will be corroborated with the CDR (call detail record) and Field unit analysis,” the SP said, adding that the entire incident will be reconstructed by the Forensic Science Laboratory for verification.

“We are not closing the case anytime soon. We are doing a very thorough investigation,” the SP added.