Journalist Siddique Kappan denied bail in ED case, to stay in jail

The Lucknow sessions court Monday rejected the bail plea filed by journalist Siddique Kappan in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), LiveLaw reported.

The order in the case was reserved earlier this month by District Judge Sanjay Shankar Pandey after concluding the hearing in the matter.

The Kerala journalist was arrested in 2020 under the anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), by Uttar Pradesh Police, who claimed that Kappan was linked to the radical Popular Front of India (PFI). Although he was granted bail by the Supreme Court on September 9, Kappan continues to remain incarcerated because of the ED’s money laundering case.

In a chargesheet filed against Kappan and four office bearers of the PFI in the case in February 2021, the ED said that KA Rauf Sherif, the national general secretary of the Campus Front of India (CFI) raised funds through PFI members in the Gulf, and channeled the money into India through fraudulent transactions.

The CFI is an affiliated organisation of the PFI. It was among the front organisations of the PFI that was named in the Home Ministry notification of September 28, which declared these outfits unlawful associations under the UAPA.

Under the PMLA, it is generally difficult to secure bail. The law stipulates that the court will not grant bail unless it is satisfied that the person is not guilty. The provision has been criticised for presupposing trial at the stage of bail and was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2017. However, a bench led by Justice A M Khanwilkar (now retired) recently restored the provision, and upheld other contentious provisions of the Act as well.

Kappan’s bail by the Supreme Court was welcomed by opposition parties and journalist bodies who said he was made a “soft target” of the Uttar Pradesh government, but hoped that he will also be granted bail in the ED’s PMLA case against him.