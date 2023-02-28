Journalist shot at in Jaunpur, BJP district chief’s brother booked

A journalist received two bullet injuries after he was shot at in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur city on Sunday evening.

A case was registered against the brother of BJP district president Pushpraj Singh and others on the complaint of the journalist Devendra Khare, officials said.

Khare, who was stated to be stable, suspected Singh’s brother Rituraj Singh of having carried out the attack on him.

In his complaint, Khare, who claims to be the district correspondent of News One India, a television channel, said Rituraj Singh was pressurising him to not report on an attack on the national president of Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj recently.

The case was lodged under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against Rituraj and unidentified persons at the Line Bazaar police station in the city.

In his complaint, Khare, a local resident, said he was sitting outside his office in Chadpur area with some fellow journalists at 7.30 pm when two unidentified men with their faces covered came on a black motorcycle and fired at him before fleeing the spot.

“I received bullet injuries on my stomach and right hand. I ran away to save my life. Rituraj Singh had pressurised me regarding a news story I did on an attack on the national president of the Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj but I didn’t give in. I was issued death threats over this. I suspect that these people tried to kill me.”

Advertisement

Jaunpur Circle Officer (City) Kuldeep Kumar Gupta said, “We are investigating the case keeping all angles in mind. He has raised suspicion on Rituraj Singh, who is being questioned. We will soon make arrests in the case and solve the case.”