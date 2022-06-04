scorecardresearch
Friday, June 03, 2022
Journalist shot at in Aligarh: Cops

The journalist, Mukesh Gupta, was having dinner on Thursday night when he was shot at, they said. He was taken to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, police said.

By: PTI | Aligarh |
June 4, 2022 5:03:59 am
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Mohammad Asad told PTI that Mukesh "is out of danger as the bullet missed vital organs."

A journalist with a private news channel was shot at by an unidentified person at a restaurant here, police said on Friday.

The journalist, Mukesh Gupta, was having dinner on Thursday night when he was shot at, they said. He was taken to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, police said.

Pramod Kumar, another journalist who was present on the spot when the attack took place, told PTI, “The assailant walked up towards us and asked two of us to move out of the way while he threatened Mukesh. He placed his pistol on Mukesh’s neck and later fired towards his lower abdomen.”

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Mohammad Asad told PTI that Mukesh “is out of danger as the bullet missed vital organs.” He expressed confidence that Mukesh would pull through.

The unidentified assailant chased Pramod and two other journalists present there but they managed to escape from the spot and inform the police.

