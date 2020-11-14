Journalist reporting on NREGA work ‘attacked’ by village head, sons

In a complaint to Jakhlaun police station, Tiwari's brother alleged that Tiwari was assaulted by village head Babita Mishra and her three sons on November 7.

A 40-year-old journalist was assaulted, allegedly by the village head and her sons, when he went to report on MGNREGA work at Dhaura village in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday. Two of the accused have been arrested.

The family of journalist Vinay Tiwari, a resident of the same village, said he works for a local news channel, Bundelkhand Times TV, and contributes to daily newspapers.

In a complaint to Jakhlaun police station, his brother alleged that Tiwari was assaulted by village head Babita Mishra and her three sons on November 7.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Lalitpur ASP Brijesh Kumar Singh said Tiwari has told police that the attack occurred when he was taking photographs of MGNREGA work done by machines instead of labourers.

The police complaint, lodged by Tiwari’s brother Sanjiv, read, “On November 7, he was reporting MGNREGA work in the village when Vivek Mishra, Abhishek Mishra, Aryan Mishra, and their mother Babita Mishra, who is the village head, came and started abusing him. They assaulted him. When my brother tried to escape, Vivek Mishra fired with a revolver, and in fear, Vinay lay on the ground. Then they assaulted him with lathis and took away his mobile phone, motorcycle and Rs 900… Meanwhile, the father of the three reached the spot and said he (Tiwari) should be killed. After receiving information, I reached the spot and also called the emergency number… My brother’s condition is serious.”

An FIR has been lodged against the four accused under IPC sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd