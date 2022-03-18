Journalist held for ruckus over EVMs alleges torture by cops

A journalist arrested on charges of misbehaving with police officers outside a counting centre in Agra has accused the police of torturing him in custody, his lawer said on Thursday. The police have denied the allegations.

Gaurav Bansal, 39, was arrested on March 15. Police said he was booked after he reached a counting centre on March 8 and alleged EVMs were being replaced. He also allegedly misbhaved with policemen.

Bansal’s lawyer Adhar Sharma said: “He was given third degree torture and humiliated by police officers. They beat him up mercilessly all night.”

Denying the allegations, Etmaddaula SHO Satya Dev Sharma said: “Bansal was creating nuisance days before counting. He has multiple prior cases against him.”