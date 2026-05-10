‘Johnny Johnny Yes Papa’ is against Indian culture: UP Education Minister

Yogendra Upadhyay, Uttar Pradesh Minister for Higher Education and Science and Technology, sparked a controversy over his statement that two popular English nursery rhymes – ‘Johnny Johnny Yes Papa’ and ‘Rain Rain Go Away’ – sow seeds of dishonesty in the minds of children and are against Indian values and culture.

Upadhyay first spoke about the rhymes at an event in Agra earlier this week while addressing a gathering of Shiksha Mitras (ad hoc teachers in government primary schools).

He referred to them on Saturday as well while speaking at an event, addressing students and teachers of a prominent private school in Lucknow.