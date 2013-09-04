The Allahabad High Court Tuesday rejected an application,filed by Principal Secretary (Home),seeking six weeks time for filing a proper affidavit in connection with a petition pertaining to providing appointment on compassionate grounds to the son of a policeman,who had died in 1999.

On August 19,the court had rejected the affidavit filed on the same matter,in pursuance of an earlier order of July 31,as vague and having only selective information. It had directed the Principal Secretary (Home) to file a detailed affidavit on various issues related to the petition.

The court has now fixed September 10 as the next date of hearing. It also decided to connect more than 24 other petitions on similar lines,the lead petition being of Antariksha Singh  son of the police constable who died in 1999.

In its previous orders,the court had sought last 10 years details of the number of policemen dying on duty; the benefits extended to the next of their kin; the time within which these benefits were extended; and whether parity had been maintained in providing the due benefits.

Passing the order,a single judge bench of Justice Sudhir Agrawal said: An application and affidavit sworn by R M Srivastava,Principal Secretary (Home),has been filed seeking six weeks further time to file proper affidavit for complying with order dated August 19. But,in the entire six paragraphs of the affidavit,I do not find any reason assigned therein so as to justify grant of such a long time.

The court further added: No officer of state government,irrespective of his status and hierarchy,should be under an impression that he can take things for granted that court cases can be adjourned for weeks on a mere request.

While pointing out that the Principal Secretary (Home) had disobeyed the court,the bench decided to give one more opportunity before taking any action and asked him to submit the information sought.

In case of failure to comply with todays order,the Principal Secretary would be present in the court to personally explain the same on the next date,the court said.

