JK Cement Ltd inaugurates grey cement grinding unit in Kanpur

THE JK Cement Ltd on Friday inaugurated its grey cement grinding unit in Kanpur with a formal ceremony.

The ceremony was presided over by JK Cement Ltd chairperson Sushila Devi Singhania and by the members of the Singhania family.

A company official said this greenfield grinding unit strengthens JK Cement’s commitment in improving its presence in the UP’s market and providing high-quality cement.

“The newly-built unit in Hamirpur has a total production capacity of 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and has begun functioning,” the official said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Raghavpat Singhania, managing director, JK Cement Ltd, said, “The Hamirpur plant is a significant milestone… The commissioning of this plant has enabled a new growth engine for our grey cement business…”