Friday, Oct 28, 2022

JK Cement Ltd inaugurates grey cement grinding unit in Kanpur

JK Cement Kanpur unit, JK Cement grinding unit Kanpur, Kanpur news, Uttar Pradesh news, Indian ExpressSpeaking on the occasion, Dr Raghavpat Singhania, managing director, JK Cement Ltd, said, “The Hamirpur plant is a significant milestone... The commissioning of this plant has enabled a new growth engine for our grey cement business...”

THE JK Cement Ltd on Friday inaugurated its grey cement grinding unit in Kanpur with a formal ceremony.

The ceremony was presided over by JK Cement Ltd chairperson Sushila Devi Singhania and by the members of the Singhania family.

A company official said this greenfield grinding unit strengthens JK Cement’s commitment in improving its presence in the UP’s market and providing high-quality cement.

“The newly-built unit in Hamirpur has a total production capacity of 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and has begun functioning,” the official said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Raghavpat Singhania, managing director, JK Cement Ltd, said, “The Hamirpur plant is a significant milestone… The commissioning of this plant has enabled a new growth engine for our grey cement business…”

