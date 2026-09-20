Jharkhand Naxal commander killed in UP encounter

Brijesh was immediately taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. (Photo enhanced by AI/Gemini)

The UP police police early Sunday morning gunned down a commander of a Jharkhand-based banned Naxalite organisation, Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), in an encounter in the Ram Nagar area of Varanasi, officials said.

The incident occurred while Jharkhand man Brijesh Ganjhu alias Gopal Singh Bhokta was going on a motorcycle.

Police said the Jharkhand government had announced a reward of Rs 25 lakh for information leading to Brijesh Ganjhu’s arrest, while the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh.

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According to police, on Sunday morning, acting on information from an informer, the police attempted to stop Brijesh and arrest him. He was going on a motorcycle with an associate from Tegara crossing towards Mughalsarai via Ramnagar. However, instead of stopping, he jumped off the motorcycle and allegedly began firing at the police personnel.

During the ensuing exchange of fire, he sustained bullet injuries.