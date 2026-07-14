Jhansi man lost Rs 25 lakh in online betting. What he did next landed him in jail

A 20-year-old Jhansi-based youth, along with three policemen posted in the neighbouring Jalaun district and five other associates, hatched a plan to execute a robbery to get back the money he had just paid to two brothers from Madhya Pradesh through their agent, officials claimed on Monday.

The alleged mastermind, Suryash Yadav (20), two police constables and three of his accomplices were arrested for allegedly robbing the two brothers’ agent of Rs 24.90 lakh when he was transporting the cash. The arrests came a day after an FIR was registered against eight people, including three constables, in this connection.

The third constable and two other accused are absconding, the officials said.