Jhansi man lost Rs 25 lakh in online betting. What he did next landed him in jail

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A 20-year-old Jhansi-based youth, along with three policemen posted in the neighbouring Jalaun district and five other associates, hatched a plan to execute a robbery to get back the money he had just paid to two brothers from Madhya Pradesh through their agent, officials claimed on Monday.
The alleged mastermind, Suryash Yadav (20), two police constables and three of his accomplices were arrested for allegedly robbing the two brothers’ agent of Rs 24.90 lakh when he was transporting the cash. The arrests came a day after an FIR was registered against eight people, including three constables, in this connection.
The third constable and two other accused are absconding, the officials said.
A case was also registered against the businessmen from MP’s Satna, Nitin Tejwani and his brother Sanskar Tejwani, for allegedly running an organised online betting network, the investigators said.
Apart from Suryash, those arrested were identified as constables Raghvendra Rajput (30) and Manoj (29), both posted at the Jalaun Police Lines, and Gaurav Yadav (26) of Datia district in MP and Jhansi residents Sukhbir (24) and Suraj Singh (24).
The police said they have recovered Rs 24.50 lakh of the stolen cash, along with an SUV used in the robbery. Efforts are being made to recover the rest of the missing money and nab the absconders, identified as constable Neeraj Rajput and Ankit Yadav, they added.
Ramvir Singh, Circle officer, Jhansi, said, “We solved the case within 24 hours and arrested six persons, including two police constables. The exact role of the absconding suspects would be established only after they are apprehended and questioned.”
During his questioning, Suryash Yadav told the police that he was under mounting pressure to repay his debt to the Tejwani brothers after he incurred losses in online betting.
In an effort to repay his debt, he conspired with his cousin Ankit Yadav and others to commit the robbery of the money he would pay them, the officials said.
Ankit knew constable Raghvendra Rajput and it was Sukhbir who arranged the SUV used in the crime, the officials said, adding that Raghvendra enlisted the two fellow constables to get help in executing the plan.
Suryash told the police that the Tejwanis operated the organised online betting network in which payments were settled through hawala.
Suryash said as part of the alleged plan, he informed Sanskar Tejwani on July 9 that they could collect the payment from him, the investigators said.
According to the police, Sanskar then sent his agent, Kishan Dilipbhai Panchal, who hails from Ahmedabad in Gujarat and is now based in Jhansi, to collect the money.
The police said after Panchal collected the money, his associates with the help of the three constables intercepted him and robbed him of the cash, adding that the money was subsequently returned to Suryash through Ankit Yadav.
After Panchal filed a complaint on Sunday, an investigation was launched and multiple teams were formed. The breakthrough in the case came when CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas was analysed, it is learnt.
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