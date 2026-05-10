Jhansi man kills murder co-accused aunt after she demands money to pursue case

The police were alerted on Friday about the partially burnt body of a woman lying in dense bushes in Jhansi's Pathakaraka village. (File Photo)

Hours after the police identified the largely burnt body of a 49-year-old woman found in dense bushes in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi two days earlier, they arrested the woman’s nephew, who had been a co-accused with her in a 2022 murder case.

The police said the murder of Ladkunwar, alias Lovely Kushwaha, stemmed from a dispute between her and her nephew, Pramod Kushwaha, 40.

During the preliminary investigation, it emerged that Lovely was allegedly pressuring Pramod for money to pursue the case. Frustrated by her repeated demands, he allegedly killed her.

Jhansi Additional Superintendent of Police Preeti Singh said police are questioning Pramod Kushwaha extensively as they seek to piece together the circumstances surrounding the killing.