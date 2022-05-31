Jhansi police bust robber gang; teen girl among 5 held

JHANSI police on Monday said that they have busted an inter-district gang of robbers by arresting five persons, including a 17-year-old girl. Police claimed that the girl helped the robbers, all between 19 and 20 years old, in disposing of looted materials and provided them with logistic support.

“The girl’s father is a history-sheeter and is currently lodged in jail. In her statement to the police, the girl claimed to have joined the group of robbers to arrange money to meet the legal expenses of her father. A few months ago, she was arrested in a criminal case and was later released. She will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board,” said a police officer.

The other arrested persons are aged between 19 and 20 years, said police, adding that one of them is from Madhya Pradesh.

“The leader of the gang has seven criminal cases against him. Others too have criminal cases against them,” said police.

According to the police, they had received a tip about the robbers. “We recovered seven motorcycles, five cellphones, three countrymade pistols and cartridges from their possession,” said a police officer.