Jhansi molestation video: Six held, some may be minor, say cops

Days after a video that purportedly showed a group of boys molesting a minor girl in a forest area in Jhansi went viral, police have detained six of the seven accused on Tuesday. Police said that five of them appeared to be juvenile and that they are in the process of confirming their age.

A police inquiry found out that the incident happened on July 12 when a youth from Chirgaon area allegedly abducted the girl and took her to a secluded area.

“A man named Kishan (25) abducted her from near her house in Chirgaon town. We later traced the girl. In her complaint, she alleged that Kishan, who also belongs to the same area, took her to Sultanpura village on his bike. He already had called two of his friends there,” informed SP (Rural) , Kuldeep Narain. “They dragged her towards the thickets. Hearing her screams, four more boys who were passing by came over and instead of rescuing her, they started filming the act. They fled after some locals, hearing victim’s screams, came to her rescue.”

An FIR was lodged at the Chirgaon police station against the seven accused under the relevant sections of IPC and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO ) Act.

The girl or her family did not approach the police after the incident and cops traced the village and the victim after the video went viral.

He further informed, an FIR was lodged on Monday under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 354 D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) along with section 7/8 of the POCSO Act and they arrested Kishan, who identified other accused.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App