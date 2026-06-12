Jhansi first UP district with ‘no child labour in its 496 villages’

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s announcement to make Uttar Pradesh child labour-free by 2027, Jhansi is set to become the first district of the state where all 496 of its gram panchayats would be declared child labour-free. Meanwhile, the district is also gearing up to eradicate child labour from its urban areas.

Divisional Commissioner of Jhansi, Bimal Kumar Dubey is scheduled to present the district’s child labour-free model before CM Adityanath and Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar at a state-level consultation in Lucknow on ‘World Day Against Child Labour’ on June 12.

Dubey said the milestone is the result of a year-long campaign that combined administrative mobilisation, community participation, village-level monitoring and support from trade bodies, NGOs and welfare departments.