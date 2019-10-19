Jhansi encounter — ‘Provocative remarks’: Ex-village head booked under sedition charges

THE JHANSI police Thursday booked a former village head on sedition charges and allegedly fanning communal hatred by circulating a video of his remarks while registering his protest against the alleged encounter killing of Pushpendra Yadav recently. A case was registered at Babina police station.

Pushpendra Yadav was shot in Gursarai police station area of Jhansi last week, leading to protests alleging it was a ‘fake encounter. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had targeted the state government calling it “a murder in a fake police encounter” and had also visited the family of the deceased.

Rameshwar Yadav (53), a former pradhan of Rasooi village in Babina area of Jhansi, admitted that he made the remarks, which went viral through a video, police claimed.

“Rameshwar Yadav had made the video two days after Pushpendra Yadav’s death. In the video, he made provocative remarks challenging the state government and the police department. He also provoked his community against the police and has also alleged that the police were targeting only two communities,” claimed Eeshwar Singh, SHO of Babina police station.

He added that an FIR was registered against Rameshwar Yadav under IPC sections 124-A (sedition), 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153-B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation). Police also invoked Information Technology Act against him.

Police have sent the video for forensic examination.