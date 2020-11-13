Jeweller shot at in Lucknow, property dealer arrested

Ashtbhuja Pathak was arrested after victim Abhishek Kesarwani’s father, Sudhir, filed a complaint.

Day after a prominent jeweller was shot at in the Vikasnagar police station area of Lucknow, a property dealer was arrested on Thursday for his alleged links with the attack. The shooter is yet to identified, said police. Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey suspended Vikas Nagar police station in-charge Rishabhdev Singh on charges of “negligence and improper security in his area”.

Ashtbhuja Pathak was arrested after victim Abhishek Kesarwani’s father, Sudhir, filed a complaint. Sudhir named his elder brother Rajendra Kesarwani, a resident of Faridabad, and Pathak in the FIR. A police team has been sent to Faridabad to arrest Rajendra.

Police said Abhishek’s family has cited land dispute to be the motive behind the attack.

Police said the attack took place around 10.30 pm on Wednesday when Abhishek and his wife Neha were returning home in their car after closing their jewellery shop. When they reached CIMAP road, two miscreants in another car allegedly opened fire on him and fled the spot. Police have recovered CCTV footage of a car, which was identified by Abhishek.

The victim suffered gunshot injury on his hand. However, he is out of danger.

ACP Mahanagar Prachi Singh said, “The man who has been arrested was named in the FIR, registered for attempt to murder, following complaints of the victim’s father. As per the allegations, both Rajendra and Pathak had a dispute with the victim over a land in Mahanagar area. As per prima facie investigation, the land has been illegally occupied by Pathak. It has been alleged that Pathak had threatened the victim earlier in February and also a week back. We are also trying to establish further links between the two accused. We have sent Pathak’s phone to the forensic lab as he has deleted some data from it.”

Abhishek’s father has alleged that his elder brother probably had signed a land deal with Pathak.

