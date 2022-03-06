scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 05, 2022
JE suspended for ‘changing colour of signboard’ at Ayodhya DM’s residence

DM Nitish Kumar is staying at the PWD guest house in Civil Lines area of the city as renovation of his official residence is underway.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
Updated: March 6, 2022 12:56:47 am
DM Nitish Kumar, who has been staying at the guest house since September last year, had sought an explanation from the PWD on the matter.

Three days after a controversy erupted over changing the colour of a signboard at the temporary residence of Ayodhya District Magistrate, the Uttar Pradesh government suspended a junior engineer (JE) of the Public Works Department (PWD).

Photographs of workers changing the colour of the signboard with “District Magistrate’s Residence’ on it on the directions of Ajay Kumar Shukla, the PWD JE, from saffron to green were widely shared on social media. Later, the PWD again changed the colour of the signboard to saffron which is also the colour of the ruling BJP.

PWD principal engineer (complaint) Arvind Kumar Srivastava said a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against Shukla.

During a preliminary inquiry, the department found that the JE did not inform senior officials before changing the signboard’s colour at the guest house which is nearly 1 kilometre from the DM’s official residence.

DM Nitish Kumar, who has been staying at the guest house since September last year, had sought an explanation from the PWD on the matter.

