Thursday, December 23, 2021
Jayant at joint RLD-SP rally: Govt made false promises to farmers

🔴 'The Home Minister said the government would make a scheme in the name of Charan Singh and would give money to farmers. I request him to look through binoculars, but he will still not be able to see any such scheme.'

Written by Amil Bhatnagar | Aligarh |
December 24, 2021 3:13:33 am
The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) held their second joint rally on Thursday in Aligarh’s Iglas town. The rally was organised on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

RLD national convenor Jayant Chaudhary said: “This government made false promises to farmers and did not respect the legacy of Chaudhary Charan Singh. The Home Minister said the government would make a scheme in the name of Charan Singh and would give money to farmers. I request him to look through binoculars, but he will still not be able to see any such scheme.”

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav remained absent as he was in home quarantine.

