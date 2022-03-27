Jayant meets RLD MLAs, party talks 2024 poll roadmap

The eight newly-elected MLAs of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Saturday met party president Jayant Chaudhary in Lucknow and discussed names for the party leader post in the Legislative Assembly, and the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Chaudhary and the eight MLAs later met Samjawadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav at the SP headquarters.

RLD national secretary Anil Dubey said, “The MLAs have said that Jayant Chaudhary can elect the leader, and they will back the decision. It was not a performance assessment of the polls. This will be done later with the organisational heads of the party.”

Another senior RLD leader said the focus of the party has now shifted to the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. “We need to strengthen the party, and it was discussed during the meeting too. We will take steps to ensure our party’s performance is good in the 2024 elections,” said the leader.

Chaudhary told the MLAs in the meeting that after the poll review by a three-member committee, “a large-scale workers’ conference will be organised in Lucknow”.

“The eight MLAs of Rashtriya Lok Dal are equal to 80 who will work as the voice of the youths and the unemployed, along with farmers and labourers of Uttar Pradesh and will keep a close watch on the issues of public interest in line with our ‘sankalp patra’,” the RLD chief said.

After the Assembly polls in which RLD had won eight of the 33 seats it contested, the party had formed a three-member committee to review its election performance. With a vote share of 2.8 per cent, the RLD emerged as the fourth largest party in the state. A section of party leaders believes that the RLD underperformed considering widespread discontent among western UP farmers against the three farm laws. On March 14, Chaudhary dissolved all RLD units and frontal organisations as part of a post-poll reorganisation drive.

