Jayant meets Bhim Army chief: ‘social meeting, talked about youth, social justice’

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday met Azad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad, and described the meeting as a “social” one.

The two leaders tweeted photographs of the meeting, saying they discussed the incident of a Dalit man’s murder in Rajasthan’s Pali, youth empowerment and social justice. Aazad had visited the Rajasthan village where a Dalit man was murdered.

Jayant tweeted, “Enjoyed my wide-ranging discussion with Shri Chandrashekhar Azad today. He expressed the pain of the bereaved family of Jitendra Meghwal from Pali, Rajasthan and we discussed issues relating to youth empowerment & social justice.”

Speaking to The Indian Express after the meeting, Jayant said: “Of course, we discussed politics and the recently concluded polls, but it was just a discussion. There was no solid political takeaway from the meeting at all.”

Aazad said the meeting was focused on the incident in Rajasthan and issues related to social justice and youth of the country. “Jayantji was troubled by the incident in Rajasthan and wanted to know more about it, and since I had visited the place, I told him about the bereaved family’s concerns.”

Asked if an alliance was on the cards, he said, “No. If that happens, we will inform the media in advance. For now, there was no talk of an alliance or anything like that. Not everything is about electoral politics. We discussed issues and the reason for that is also our goal is the same – social justice and upliftment of marginalised communities, including farmers.”

Aazad had met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in the run-up to the state polls, but an alliance could not be stitched together. Aazad ended up contesting the election against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur Urban seat but managed to get only 7,640 votes, while Adityanath swept the seat with 1.65 lakh votes.

Before Om Prakash Rajbhar-led SBSP joined hands with the Samajwadi Party, Aazad was seen as a part of Rajbhar’s “Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha” which included AIMIM. However, the umbrella alliance fell apart after Rajbhar joined tied up with the SP.

With the Dalit vote being scattered after a dismal performance by Mayawati’s BSP which was left with just one seat and a 12.88 per cent vote share, Opposition parties are keen to reach out to the community for future elections.