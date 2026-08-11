Beyond Jats: How Jayant Chaudhary’s RLD plans to woo 29 most backward castes in UP

Jayant Chaudhary's RLD plans to broaden its organisational base by offering representation to 29 Most Backward Castes in western Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections (File photo).

Traditionally perceived as a Jat-centric party, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is planning an organisational overhaul ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections by offering representation to 29 most backward castes (MBCs).

In a letter to RLD president and Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary, Parliamentary Board Chairman K C Tyagi submitted a list of 29 castes concentrated across western Uttar Pradesh’s Hastinapur, Ruhelkhand, and Braj regions, areas that collectively cover around 100 Assembly seats.

The 29 castes are Gosain, Kamboj, Gaderia, Darji, Ansari, Baddhai, Dhiman-Lohar, Bhurji, Kandu, Maali-Saini, Dhobi, Halwai, Jogi, Kahaar, Dhimar, Koeri, Kumhar, Mochi, Momin Ansar, Muslim Banjara, Sunaar, Bhat, Teli, Thathera, Naai, Kunjada, Natt, Biyaar and another caste group of Kahaar, Dhivar, Mallah, Kashysp.