Jayant Chaudhary to contest Rajya Sabha polls as joint candidate for SP, RLD

The Samajwadi Party Thursday announced that Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary will contest the Rajya Sabha elections as a joint candidate for both parties.

On Wednesday, Javed Ali Khan filed his nomination for the Upper House polls from Uttar Pradesh as an SP candidate. Meanwhile, Kapil Sibal who quit the Congress party also filed his nomination as an Independent candidate in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

As many as 11 seats will fall vacant on July 4 — five of these are of the BJP, four of the SP, two of BSP and one of Congress. However, this time round, the Congress, which has only two members in the Assembly, and the BSP, which has one member, may not be able to get their candidates elected to the Upper House.

With 273 MLAs, the ruling BJP will be able to get eight members elected to Rajya Sabha, while SP and its allies (RLD and SBSP), with 125 legislators will be able to send three candidates. Of 245 seats in Rajya Sabha, 31 members are elected from Uttar Pradesh.