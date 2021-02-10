Jaunpur: Seven killed as pick-up van, truck collide head-on

The accident took place in the Jalalpur police station area of Jaunpur district.

Seven people were killed, while 10 suffered critical injuries after the vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a speeding truck on the Varanasi-Jaunpur highway on Tuesday. The accident took place in the Jalalpur police station area of Jaunpur district.

“The incident took place around 3 am on Monday when the residents of Sarai Khwaja area were returning after cremating the body of an elderly woman, Dhandeyi Devi, in Varanasi. On their way back, their pick-up van collided head-on with the truck on the highway. Rescue operation started soon. The injured have been admitted to hospitals in Jaunpur and Varanasi,” said Sanjay Kumar, ASP (City), Jaunpur.

Police suspected that both the vehicles were speeding and one of the drivers might have fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle. The impact of the accident was so severe that the pick-up van was severely mangled.

The deceased have been identified as Amar Bahadur Yadav (58), his brother Samar Bahadur Yadav (52), Ram Singar Yadav (38), Munnilal (38), Indrajit Yadav (48), Kamala Prasad Yadav (60) and Ramkumar (65). The pick-up van driver is reportedly among those killed in the accident.

Expressing grief over the deaths, CM Yogi Adityanath offered condolences. He further directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible help to the affected families and ensure proper treatment of the injured.