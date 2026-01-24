He failed NEET twice. Then UP youth ‘cut off own foot’ for MBBS seat under disability quota

A 23-year-old medical aspirant, who lodged an attempt to murder complaint, claiming unidentified assailants had amputated his foot while he was asleep, might have deliberately severed it to secure admission in a medical college through disability quota, Jaunpur police said.

According to police, an attempt to murder case was initially registered after Akash Bhaskar, elder brother of the victim, Suraj Bhaskar, a resident of Khalilpur village, lodged a complaint on Sunday, stating some assailants attacked the latter and severed his left leg from the midfoot region.

However, during the course of investigation, police said they found evidence suggesting that the injury was self-inflicted and carried out with the intention of securing admission in a medical college under the disability category, officials said.